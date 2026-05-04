Shaquille Taylor pleads guilty to multiple charges including 2nd degree murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Shaquille Taylor, the man accused of gunning down a Belmont University student in 2023 has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Taylor pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder as well as aggravated assault with a firearm.

Previously, Taylor's attorneys had argued that he was incompetent to go to trial on murder charges for the death of Jillian Ludwig. A Davidson County Criminal Court judge found in July 2025 that he was competent to stand trial.

According to Metro Police, Taylor shot at a car in November of 2023 and one of the bullets struck the college freshman while she was walking in a park near campus.

During Monday's trial, Taylor issued a statement.

"I'm sorry for your loss, I wish I could take that bullet back. I was not aiming for your daughter at all. If I would've known she was walking in the park, I would've never shot her way. And I take the blame for your loss. I just want to tell you all that I am so sorry from the bottom of my heart. I'm just asking for your forgiveness.

Again, I'm sorry for my action. That shot was not supposed to be for your daughter at all. And I hope that you can forgive me in the near future."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Kelly.Broderick@newschannel5.com.