Should Nashville General Hospital move to a new location? The Mayor says he's not quite ready for that debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville General Hospital, the city's safety net medical facility that serves patients regardless of their ability to pay, could be looking to move on from the building they've called home for nearly three decades.

Since 1998, Nashville General Hospital has operated from Meharry Medical College's campus, but that arrangement may be coming to an end as discussions about relocation continue.

The hospital moved to its current facility after striking a deal with the then-Mayor Phil Bredesen. The building, constructed in 1973, has proven problematic according to a 2022 study that found the facility is energy inefficient, consuming twice the utility costs of similar hospitals. In fact, the study found the hospital would save $11,648,160 over the course of 30 years if it moved into a LEED certified building.

The study also determined that a new facility could expand medical residency programs and better provide advanced procedures for patients.

Talks about getting a new facility for Nashville General have been ongoing for years, but cost remains a major obstacle. Building a new facility could cost up to $1 billion, per the 2022 study, and operational expenses continue to mount. This year alone, Metro is spending $60 million in subsidies to keep the hospital running.

The financial burden became so significant during former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's administration that officials considered converting Nashville General into an outpatient clinic. That plan was eventually abandoned.

Relocation discussions stalled over the past few years following a scandal involving former hospital CEO Joseph Webb. Webb was removed from his position last year, which helped repair the fractured relationship with Meharry Medical College. "The plain and simple truth is changing the CEO made all the difference in the world," said James Hilldreth, Meharry Medical College President and CEO last year to NewsChannel 5.

Nashville General is currently in the final stages of selecting a permanent CEO. Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell says he wants to wait until that's finalized before any discussions move forward. "We are in the final stages of Nashville General’s hiring of a new CEO, and Mayor O’Connell feels it’s important that that individual be in place as we advance discussions on the future of the hospital," wrote Alex Apple, a spokesperson for Mayor O'Connell.

The Hospital Authority Board met earlier today for their regularly scheduled meeting, but the topic of relocation did not officially come up.

