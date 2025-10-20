Shutdown threat leaves Tennessee families wondering if SNAP benefits will come next month

The Tennessee Department of Human Services is warning SNAP recipients that November benefits may not come if the federal government shutdown continues.

During a previous shutdown under the Trump administration, SNAP benefits were also at risk — but Congress ultimately found a way to ensure families still received assistance. This time, advocates say they’re not sure what will happen.

“It’s really serious not to have food,” said Signe Anderson, Senior Director of Nutrition Advocacy with the Tennessee Justice Center.

Anderson said if Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits don’t arrive next month, families will be forced to make tough choices — between paying for food, medicine, rent, and other essential bills.

“Not coming together to find a solution will mean people in their communities are going hungry,” Anderson said. “I think it’s really important that our decision makers understand the consequences of not finding a way to make sure families have access to their SNAP benefits.”

C.J. Sentell, CEO of the Nashville Food Project, said the potential loss of SNAP benefits could create a “perfect storm” for communities already dealing with rising food insecurity.

“Since January, food insecurity has risen markedly,” Sentell said. “We’re seeing a perfect storm — a reduction in support from the federal level, and inflation is causing food to cost more for everybody.”

Sentell said food banks have already been stretched thin this year.

“Not only are SNAP benefits being reduced and changed structurally, but support for the food bank system as a whole has gone down markedly,” he said. “You’re asking private donors to fill the gap left by the federal government — and that’s a large order, to be honest.”

Anderson points out that for every one meal a family receives from a food bank, SNAP provides nine — and local food banks simply don’t have the capacity to feed everyone who may lose benefits.

She’s urging SNAP recipients to reach out to their elected officials and share how losing assistance in November would affect their families.

“There’s still time before November,” Anderson said. “I hope they come together to make sure these benefits get to families — whether the shutdown continues or not.”

The Tennessee Department of Human Services reminds SNAP recipients to complete any renewals or participate in required SNAP Quality Reviews, even during the shutdown.

If you need food assistance in Middle Tennessee, call 211 to be connected with local resources.

This story was reported by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy