Single mom with two degrees faces foreclosure while struggling to find full-time work in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Single mother Monique Wells holds two degrees and has submitted dozens of job applications, but she continues to face rejection while struggling to avoid foreclosure on her home.

Wells lost her full-time job in November. She currently works a few days a week at Jack's Bar-B-Que, a part-time job she enjoys, but her income does not cover her mortgage. She is nearly $10,000 behind on payments and cares for four children, including one with special needs.

"If I don't come up with the money, I'm pretty sure it will have to go into foreclosure at some point and I'll lose my home," Wells said.

Wells earned a bachelor's degree in behavioral studies from American Baptist College and a master's degree in organizational leadership from Trevecca. She owes more than $110,000 in student loans and is now questioning the value of her education.

"It's something you need to get better paying jobs, but in the same token it comes along with a lot of debt," Wells said.

Despite her qualifications, she struggles to find full-time employment.

"I just keep getting that email back saying that 'we've gone with a better candidate or a more qualified person,'" Wells said.

Wells also runs a nonprofit called MOMs, which empowers single mothers and their children. After years of helping others, she now finds herself in need of assistance and unsure where to turn.

"People judge others sometimes, like why aren't they paying their bills — a lot of families don't have the money to make ends meet," Wells said.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reported 84 of the state's 95 counties had unemployment below 5% in January. However, state data for January 2026 shows 90 counties across Tennessee saw unemployment numbers increase, while only two saw numbers decrease.

Perry County recorded the highest unemployment rate in Middle Tennessee at just over 11%, meaning one in 10 people across the county were without a job. Middle Tennessee is also home to nine of the 10 counties with the lowest unemployment rates.

Wells plans to file for another extension to avoid losing her home and continues to apply for jobs.

"At first I was taking it personal, and I had to say, 'Lord, whatever you have for me is for me.' If I didn't get that, just means there's something better available in the near future," Wells said.

Wells has launched a GoFundMe to help cover her mortgage.

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