Sinkhole closes Pierce Road in Nashville; closure expected to be extended

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A sinkhole has closed a section of Pierce Road in Nashville, according to the Nashville Department of Transportation.

All lanes are closed between Shannon and Palmer avenues.

In an update at 11:46 a.m. Wednesday, NDOT said the roadway remained closed and the closure was expected to be extended.

Metro Water Services has been notified.

Drivers should avoid the area and use an alternate route.