Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsStateTennesseeDavidson County

Actions

Sinkhole closes Pierce Road in Nashville; closure expected to be extended

Sinkhole closes Pierce Road in Nashville
WTVF
Sinkhole closes Pierce Road in Nashville
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A sinkhole has closed a section of Pierce Road in Nashville, according to the Nashville Department of Transportation.

All lanes are closed between Shannon and Palmer avenues.

In an update at 11:46 a.m. Wednesday, NDOT said the roadway remained closed and the closure was expected to be extended.

Metro Water Services has been notified.

Drivers should avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Tenn. seniors make a splash on a giant slip-and-slide

A slip-and-slide for seniors?! Who knew it could stir laughter and tears. Photojournalist Angie Dones captures a story filled with so much joy and one that will tug at your heartstrings.

- Carrie Sharp

Local reporters in your community listening to your voice.

Local reporters in your community listening to your voice.