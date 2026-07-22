Sinkhole closes Pierce Road in Nashville; closure expected to be extended

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A sinkhole has closed a section of Pierce Road in Nashville, according to the Nashville Department of Transportation.
All lanes are closed between Shannon and Palmer avenues.
In an update at 11:46 a.m. Wednesday, NDOT said the roadway remained closed and the closure was expected to be extended.
Metro Water Services has been notified.
Drivers should avoid the area and use an alternate route.
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