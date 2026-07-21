Six overdose deaths in 24 hours: Nashville team works to stop the next one

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Six people died of overdoses in Davidson County in a single day last week, a stark reminder of the ongoing drug crisis gripping the region. But on the streets of Nashville, a team of specialists is working every day to prevent the next death.

Terry Milliner walks the streets of South Nashville near the Greyhound station, handing out overdose reversal kits.

"Hey, what's up, man? Y'all know what Narcan is?"

He carries naloxone — better known as Narcan — a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose. Milliner is one of Davidson County's Regional Overdose Prevention Specialists with Stars Nashville.

"I'm going to give you two doses, okay. This is yours; it's free."

Metro Nashville Police Department video captured the scope of the problem.

"In the last 24 hours throughout the county, we've had six overdose deaths with different substances. Different types of powders and then different ways of ingesting it."

Even with that recent spike, Davidson County has seen fewer suspected fatal overdoses this year — 166 through the first six months of 2026, compared to 253 during the same period last year, according to the Metro Public Health Department. But fentanyl still drives the crisis, showing up in more than 70% of suspected overdose deaths.

"We are seeing that there are a lot of new substances that are deadly. I mean, that's what we just had this past weekend."

Milliner and his team take a direct approach to outreach.

"We park our car, we get out, and we walk. We walk, and we have conversations. We ask the last people about what's going on."

Those conversations often turn into lessons on how to save a life.

"The illustration is you take it out of the pack, right? We use a three-P's peel, place, and press."

Milliner said many people carry naloxone but do not know how to use it.

"So, what we do with Stars, we're out here boots on the ground. We meet everybody. We talk to them. We talk to them about Narcan, build the value of having it."

For Milliner, the work is personal. He is more than a decade into recovery.

"I'm a person in long-time recovery. So, again, we know it doesn't have a face."

He said his own experience helps him reach people who feel forgotten.

"Yeah, I'm part of a peer. I'm a peer. So when I'm talking to someone, I can actually let them know that I'm you. I just have a disease that I treat daily."

Broader prevention efforts are also underway. Metro Health said it continues distributing Narcan every day through its preventive health clinics. The pharmacy at the Lentz Public Health Center and outreach events across Nashville are among the places residents can get Narcan at no cost.

The department is also using opioid settlement funds to expand prevention and recovery efforts. Over the past six months, Metro awarded $5.5 million to community organizations focused on overdose prevention, harm reduction, recovery support, and public safety programs.

Milliner said every conversation matters — because the person carrying Narcan today could be the person who saves a life tomorrow.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.