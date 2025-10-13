Skull identified as missing TSU student after 39 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly four decades after she went missing, investigators have identified the partial remains of Alice Mae Sullivan, a 20-year-old mother and Tennessee State University student who vanished.

Sullivan was reported missing after she failed to pick up her 3-year-old son from a babysitter’s home on August 28, 1986. She was last seen in class that morning. Her parents filed the report the next day, beginning a years-long search that went cold.

In 2004, a skull was discovered by a contractor near a construction site on Stokers Lane in North Nashville. Metro Nashville Police say there were no signs of trauma to the skull. Investigators searched the area but no other remains were found.

Last week, forensic scientists at the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification confirmed a match between Sullivan and the skull.

Police say the investigation into her death remains ongoing.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Holly.Lehren@newschannel5.com.