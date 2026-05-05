Social Security demands $46K from cashier who worked extra hours to pay the bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man, who picked up extra hours at work to support his family after his wife lost her job, now faces a $46,468.50 bill from the Social Security Administration, and says the repayment plan could cost the couple their home.

Jerry Dye works 19 hours a week as a cashier.

"I enjoy what I do because I get a chance to meet a lot of people," Jerry Dye said.

Dye receives Social Security disability benefits for what he describes as severe diabetic neuropathy. He was first approved for benefits in 2020.

"I can't just stay at home seven days a week. I want to feel like I'm useful," Dye said.

But disability benefits come with limits on how much a recipient can earn. When Dye's wife lost her job a few years ago, he took on more hours.

"I did what I thought I had to do to survive," Dye said.

He recently received a letter stating he earned too much for too long and now has to pay back Social Security.

"It's kind of a balancing act because you really—you've got to watch your step and unfortunately I did cross over the line a little bit, and now I'm paying the price for it more than I think that I really should be," Dye said.

According to Dye, the extra work lasted less than a year. Dye shared what he says are Social Security earnings statements that account for all income during that time, including earnings he admits he did not report originally. Some months, he earned only $100-$200 over the limit.

The SSA's plan calls for withholding roughly $1,100 a month until September 2029. The Social Security Administration has not explained how it calculated the overpayment amount.

Dye admits that he made a mistake. He just does not believe he owes this much. He has to wait 60 to 90 days for an appeal decision, which could put their housing at risk.

"It's just extremely frustrating," Dye said.

The Social Security Administration did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Under SSA rules, an appeal filed within 30 days of the overpayment notice would have paused collection while a decision was pending, an option Dye may have had at the time.

I've connected the couple to Metro Action Commission and The Salvation Army for emergency housing assistance.

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