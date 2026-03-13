Some AT&T customers still without service weeks after Nashville's January ice storm hit the city

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Butch Cage is about to pay his second bill for TV, landline, and internet service, which he says he has not received in nearly 50 days.

The Cage family's service went out on Jan. 25, the day heavy ice blanketed Nashville, including communication lines on Achievement Drive in West Nashville. Weeks later, he and at least one other neighbor with AT&T are still without TV, phone, and internet service.

"I guess there's only two or three of us on the street that have AT&T, but if this is the way they're going to treat me after I've been with them for so long, I'm going to leave them," Butch Cage said.

The winter storm didn’t just leave behind broken tree limbs — it cut power to hundreds of thousands of Nashvillians, disrupting lives and routines.

"That's really why I haven't been pressing the issue, but after this long, ya know, it's not very business-like I wouldn't think," Cage said.

Cage directed me to cable lines still tangled in trees and laying on the ground about 8 houses down. AT&T technicians have made two trips out, but no solution has been found.

Without TV or internet, Cage said the family has had to find other ways to pass the time.

"No weather, no news, all we could do was watch DVDs or CDs to entertain ourselves - or talk to your wife, and that gets old after about a week, just sitting and talking," Cage said.

The family's daughter provided them with a hotspot from Verizon. Cage, a retired firefighter, said his wife's mobility issues make the lack of service a serious safety concern.

"If I wasn't here and she fell, there'd be no way for her to communicate to get any kind of help," Cage said.

His wife doesn't own a cellphone.

When I asked AT&T why restoration is taking so long, the company said it would investigate and asked me for the customer's contact information.

Cage summed up how the situation has left him feeling.

"Here I am, hung out to dry," Cage said.

This situation came to our attention when the son of a 91-year-old woman on Achievement Drive, who uses a landline, reached out to us for help.

If you ever feel stuck or need assistance, send me an email at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.

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