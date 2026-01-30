Some Nashville residents get partial power back, but many still can’t heat homes or cook after ice storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Days after recent ice storms, some Nashville-area households that thought they got their power back are seeing only partial power restoration, leaving them without the ability to cook or heat their homes and creating dangerous living conditions

A Madison woman contacted Nashville Electric Service about receiving only limited power to her home, with insufficient voltage to run essential appliances. In an email she forwarded to NewsChannel 5, she explained that "only certain outlets are functioning, and the voltage is insufficient to run heating units, microwaves, or portable heaters."

The partial power restoration is "causing significant hardship as we are unable to warm our homes or prepare food," she said.

Electricians say this type of partial power loss typically occurs when one of two incoming electrical lines is damaged by ice weight or fallen trees. Homes receive electricity through two separate 120-volt lines, called "legs" or phases.

When one 120-volt leg is damaged, high-voltage appliances like ovens and HVAC systems either won't work or will run poorly, while some lower-voltage outlets may still function.

Homeowners experiencing similar issues should first check if neighbors are affected. If multiple homes have the same problem, the damage is likely on the utility company's end and should be reported to the electrical service provider.

If the issue is isolated to one home, residents will need to hire an electrician to inspect their electrical connection. The voltage imbalance can cause equipment damage or create fire hazards if left unresolved, making prompt action essential for safety.

