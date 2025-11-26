Some Tennessee families still haven’t received SNAP benefits after shutdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — SNAP benefits are rolling out again after the federal shutdown, but some Tennessee families are still waiting. The Tennessee Justice Center said nearly a thousand of their clients still haven’t received their November benefits because their cases are still being processed. At the same time, food pantries across Middle Tennessee say the need for assistance is not slowing down.

Healing Minds and Souls, a North Nashville nonprofit, continues to see a surge in people seeking help. The organization is open to the community on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until noon, and for people without transportation in North Nashville, volunteers deliver food boxes directly to their homes. Staff said they rely heavily on community support and partnerships to keep up with rising demand.

“Second Harvest’s relationship is very important to us,” said Resource Manager Quanita Thomas.

Executive Director Ella Clay said that for many families this year, their money simply isn’t stretching as far—no matter their socioeconomic status. With the recent SNAP benefit delays tied to the federal government shutdown, the need has only grown.

“We were doing and sharing 500 meals a week to our community, and now we have jumped up to 800 meals a week,” Clay said.

TJC said just under one thousand of their clients still have active cases being worked on, meaning their benefits have not been released. Clay said that the delay adds strain to families who are already struggling.

It’s one reason Clay and her team work to make the nonprofit a reliable place for people to turn. Neighbors can pick up free food, hygiene products and other essentials to help them get by.

“If we can share what we have, they’re able to appropriate their finances to something else they may need,” Clay said.

Clay said she knows people who receive less than $30 a month in food stamps—some disabled, some working multiple jobs—who are still struggling to make ends meet.

“There are systemic issues. There are challenges that are, systemically, in our system that prevent individuals from faring well,” she said.

After weeks of uncertainty and delays, Clay hopes families will take advantage of the food giveaways and support systems available in their communities.

“We have come together. We understand there is a great need. Take advantage,” Clay said.

This story was reported by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy