Southern Festival of Books returns to Nashville with more than 200 authors for panels and book signings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Southern Festival of Books is returning to Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, bringing more than 200 authors to one of Nashville's longest-running literary events.

The festival will be open to the public Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WATCH: Southern Festival of Books returns to Nashville with 200-plus authors

Southern Festival of Books returns to Nashville with 200+ authors

There will be something for readers of all ages, including author panels, book signings, and games and activities for kids like a scavenger hunt and bingo cards. Panel sessions, discussions, and readings will cover a wide variety of genres, including fiction and nonfiction, young adult literature, poetry, science fiction, and mystery.

The festival will also celebrate Dolly Parton with an interactive installation.

Featured festival books will be available for purchase and can be signed by authors throughout the weekend. Parnassus Books is the festival bookseller.

For the full lineup of authors and activities, visit sofestofbooks.org.

Watch our full report from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park to see what's in store this year — from author panels to the Dolly Parton tribute — and find out why this event has become one of the most beloved traditions in the city. Are you a book lover, a local author, or someone who has a story about what this festival means to you? We'd love to hear from you. Reach out directly at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verify all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.