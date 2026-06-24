Spectacular rehabilitation release for bats brings great benefits to Tennessee's agriculture

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was dusk, bats were flying about, and a crowd gathered to watch.

They know these flying mammals play a key role in Tennessee's economy.

It's quite an experience to watch these once-injured bats released back into the wild at Shelby Bottoms in Nashville.

This is not something you see everyday.

"The value of these guys is they save billions for agriculture eating nuisance insects that damage crops," said Devon Blackburn with Lillie Birds Rehabilitation in Nashville.

Tennessee, a couple years ago, legalized the rehabilitation of bats instead of just leaving injured ones to die.

And that is what Blackburn does—nurses them to health.

The center is one of four in the state caring for bats, but does she worry about rabies?

"Less than half of one percent of the population actually have rabies virus. So low incidence, but so fatal we can't take chances with it," she said.

Blackburn is rabies vaccinated and wears gloves for what she does.

There are16 different species of bats in Tennessee.

Here, they released about a dozen that are now healthy and ready to go back to the wild.

One by one, each of the bats is released by hand.

Releases like this happen several times throughout the summer.

If you find an injured bat in Tennessee, never touch it with your bare hands.

Instead, place a secure cardboard box over it, and immediately contact a licensed wildlife rehab professional, like Lillie Birds Wildlife Rehabilitation, in Davidson County.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com