Storm chasers target flood victims: BBB warns of contractor scams after severe storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Storm chasers are arriving in flood-damaged areas of Middle Tennessee following recent severe storms and flooding, targeting homeowners who need immediate help. The Better Business Bureau of Tennessee is urging residents to slow down and protect themselves.

The BBB says these scammers often drive vehicles with out-of-state license plates and no company markings. They demand cash upfront and pressure homeowners into making immediate decisions.

Legitimate contractors, however, will give you time to think things through. BBB President and CEO Robyn Householder said that extra time is crucial.

"Anytime you're making a big decision, time is always your greatest asset. Even if it's a matter of just taking 3 or 4 minutes to think through, is this a contractor that you feel comfortable with, again, time is your greatest asset," Householder said.

Before hiring anyone, contact your insurance company first to understand your coverage and find out what documentation is required. Get multiple written estimates and always try to pay with a credit card for protection.

The BBB recommends checking contractors on its website — BBB.org — before signing anything. If you think you've been scammed, report it to the BBB's scam tracker.

Have you or someone you know been targeted by a storm chaser contractor scam? We want to hear your story. Watch the full report above for more details on how to protect yourself — and reach out directly to reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com to share your experience or tips.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.