Students safe, transported to school after East Nashville school bus crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A school bus carrying 23 students to Stratford Middle School was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.
The crash happened near the intersection of South 14th Street and Russell Street in East Nashville.
Emergency medical services responded to evaluate students who reported headaches following the crash.
All 23 students were evaluated and have since been transported to school.
Authorities have not released additional details about what caused the crash.
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North Nashville lost a passionate advocate and historian with the passing of Lorenzo Washington. I had the pleasure to get to know him while working on a story and left with a wealth of information and appreciation for how Jefferson Street shaped the sound of Music City. Aaron Cantrell shows us how Lorenzo will forever be part of that.
- Carrie Sharp