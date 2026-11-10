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Students safe, transported to school after East Nashville school bus crash

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Michael Woodward/WTKR
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A school bus carrying 23 students to Stratford Middle School was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of South 14th Street and Russell Street in East Nashville.

Emergency medical services responded to evaluate students who reported headaches following the crash.

All 23 students were evaluated and have since been transported to school.

Authorities have not released additional details about what caused the crash.

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