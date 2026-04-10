NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Supercross off-road motorcycle racing series returns to Nissan Stadium on Saturday for round 13 of its 17-race season.

Fans can expect to see high-flying stunts and fast motorcycles. The stadium has been transformed into a track in preparation for the high-speed race.

The Nashville stop serves as an important milestone as the racing series nears the end of its season.

For those planning to attend on Saturday, April 11, FanFest hours run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gates open for practice and qualifying at 7:30 a.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 1:30 p.m., and the racing officially starts at 2 p.m. You can find more information here on their website.

Want to see the incredible track transformation at Nissan Stadium before the gates open? Watch the video above for an exclusive preview of the high-flying jumps, and let me know your favorite Supercross moments by emailing me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.