Supplies run out quickly as winter storm relief draws large crowds in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A sea of cars stretched up and down Jefferson Street and toward Hadley Park on Tuesday as hundreds of drivers waited for free supplies — including generators — to help them get through the lingering impacts of the winter storm.

The distribution at Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., but volunteers started early after large crowds arrived hours ahead of time.

A semi-truck carrying first-aid kits, extension cords, water, diapers, generators, and more pulled up to the church, but the generators were gone quickly.

Yolandia Smith was among hundreds of people who lined icy side streets and Jefferson Street hoping to get their hands on much-needed supplies. While many were able to receive water, diapers, and other supplies, only a limited number of generators were available.

With just a few dozen generators to distribute, they went quickly, leaving some people disappointed after waiting in line for hours.

“I’ve been in line since 7 this morning,” one person said.

Senior Pastor Aaron Marble said many families are still struggling days after the storm, with some households without power since Sunday.

“Some people have been without power since Sunday, and so they’re trying to keep warm and keep their houses warm,” Marble said.

Marble said the goal of the distribution went beyond supplies — it was also about showing support.

“There are a host of local churches that have come together to make sure people know that we’re here and trying to do what we can to make a difference,” he said.

Smith said she had hoped to receive a generator herself, but she said she was still grateful for what she was able to take home.

“I got water, diapers for a baby, and wipes,” Smith said. “It will help. Something is better than nothing.”

The supplies were provided through a partnership between the National Baptist Convention USA and World Vision.

The American Red Cross reminds people that generators should always be used outdoors and never inside a home or garage. Officials also recommend installing a battery-operated carbon monoxide alarm. Organizers said everyone who received a generator was also given a carbon monoxide alarm.

