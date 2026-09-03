Suspect in custody after exchanging gunfire with Nashville officers at motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation is underway after two East Precinct patrol officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect at the Royal Inn on Dickerson Pike Thursday afternoon.
MNPD reported the incident around 2:12 p.m. No one was hit by the gunfire.
Police said officers were at the motel as part of an investigation into a stolen vehicle when the shooting happened.
The shooting suspect and two other people who were inside the room were taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
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Dolly Parton's fingerprints are all over Tennessee. And how cool it is to see and hear how MTSU is working to preserve her legacy in music and beyond. Aaron Cantrell brings us a snapshot of the university's expansive Dolly collection, including her first ever recorded interview. Check it out for yourself!
- Carrie Sharp