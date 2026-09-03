Suspect in custody after exchanging gunfire with Nashville officers at motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation is underway after two East Precinct patrol officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect at the Royal Inn on Dickerson Pike Thursday afternoon.

MNPD reported the incident around 2:12 p.m. No one was hit by the gunfire.

Police said officers were at the motel as part of an investigation into a stolen vehicle when the shooting happened.

The shooting suspect and two other people who were inside the room were taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.