Swim Across America returns to Nashville, funding cancer breakthroughs like Keytruda at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Swim Across America is hosting its 5th annual Nashville pool swim on Sunday at the Ensworth Natatorium, and walk-up registration remains open on site.

The event brings together swimmers of all ages and abilities for a common cause — raising money for cancer research. This year marks the organization's 39th year nationwide, and Swim Across America has raised over $150 million in that time. The Nashville event is approaching a major fundraising milestone of its own, celebrating 5 years.

The impact of events like Sunday's swim extends far beyond the pool. Seed funding from Swim Across America has helped develop major cancer treatments, including Keytruda and others now widely recognized from television commercials. The organization provides crucial early funding to doctors and research programs that do not receive major national support. Every dollar raised at the Nashville event stays at Vanderbilt to fund local cancer treatments and research.

Event Director Alyssa Corb said the mission is deeply personal. She lost her baby brother to leukemia when he was just 9 months old, and this year marks 20 years since his passing.

"We welcome everyone, all ages, swimming abilities. We've had participants ranging from age 6 to age 90. So really, anyone is able to come." Corb said.

Corb said the advances in treatment give her hope that a cure is within reach.

"One of our sayings is that you never want to hear those three words, 'you have cancer.' But if you do, you want the next three words that you hear to be, 'there is hope.'" Corb said.

Corb said it is no longer a question of if a cure for cancer will be found, but when — and that events like Sunday's swim are helping make that timeline shorter for families facing the disease.

Online registration has closed, but swimmers can still sign up in person Sunday morning at Ensworth Poo starting at 8 a.m. Volunteers are also welcome on event day for those who do not wish to swim.

Want to know more about how a Nashville swim is helping fight cancer? Watch the full report to hear the emotional story behind one of the event director's missions — and why researchers say a cure may be closer than you think. Have a story about how cancer research has impacted your family? We want to hear from you. Reach out directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

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