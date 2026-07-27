T-Mobile outage may affect some 911 calls in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A T-Mobile wireless service disruption may affect some customers’ ability to make phone calls, including calls to 911, in parts of Davidson County.

The Nashville Department of Emergency Communications was notified of the disruption around 4:40 p.m. Monday. Some T-Mobile customers may experience weakened or unavailable wireless service.

DEC remains fully operational and continues to answer all 911 calls it receives.

The department is also aware of reports that customers with other wireless carriers may be experiencing service issues. However, T-Mobile was the only carrier that had officially notified DEC of a disruption as of Monday afternoon.

T-Mobile said its teams are working to address the technical issues and that any service impacts are in the process of being resolved.

“Our teams are actively working the reports of technical challenges impacting some customers. Any service impacts are in the process of being resolved and are our highest priority,” T-Mobile said in a statement. “We know how critical it is to stay connected, and every available resource is focused on resolving this as quickly as possible.”

Anyone experiencing an emergency who cannot reach 911 from a T-Mobile device should try calling from a phone connected to another carrier or another available telephone.

Officials are asking people not to make test calls to 911. The emergency line should only be used when an immediate response from police, firefighters or emergency medical personnel is needed.

Questions about the outage, restoration efforts or estimated repair times should be directed to T-Mobile.

DEC said it is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed.