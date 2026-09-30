NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — West Nashville's best food, drinks, and entertainment come together Wednesday evening for the 10th annual Taste of West Nashville at Fat Bottom Brewing.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 30.

WATCH: Taste of West Nashville returns for 10th annual event at Fat Bottom Brewing

Taste of West Nashville celebrates 10 years of local food and fun

Attendees can expect food from local favorites, including Five Points Pizza, Daddy's Dogs, and Hattie B's Hot Chicken, as well as new partners like Hattori Nori Hand Roll Bar, Cledis Burgers & Beer, and Nosh Desserts.

The event is free to attend for people 21 and older with an RSVP. Organizers have partnered with Dream Streets, a nonprofit organization committed to protecting and empowering individuals living in distress, and recommend a minimum donation of $25.

Wednesday night's event is a chance to taste the best of West Nashville while giving back to the community. Watch our full report for an inside look at the food, the vendors, and what makes this 10-year milestone so special. Have a story idea or want to share your experience at the event? Reach out directly to Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.