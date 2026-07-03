Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce donate to Nashville nonprofit fighting food insecurity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just days before their high-profile wedding, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce quietly made a donation to The Store, a Nashville nonprofit fighting food insecurity.

Brittany Brown, the director of mission advancement, first got word through a time-sensitive email and quickly realized this wasn't routine support.

"I quickly checked my email and was blown away, just really blown away," Brown said.

The timing matters. The nonprofit said rising food costs forced them to pause new families, with around 1,000 households still waiting.

"What a wonderful thing to be thinking of others during such a chaotic time of wedding planning," Brown said.

While she could not share how much was donated, Brown said that pause is lifting.

"With this gift we're now going to be able to unpause that pause," Brown said.

Brown said the support doesn't just fill carts — it restores dignity for families walking through their doors.

"It gives us breathing room and we're able to continue to do this amazing thing of feeding people with dignity," Brown said.

The nonprofit said the gift will now help them reopen access to families who have been waiting for months.

Click here to learn more about The Store and how to donate.

Have you or someone you know benefited from a community food program like The Store? We want to hear your story. Watch Kim's full report in the video above, and reach out directly at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com — your experience could help shine a light on food insecurity in our community.

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