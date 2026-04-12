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TDOT: Nolensville Pike bridge work April 13–15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

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DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drivers on Nolensville Pike should expect delays this week as bridge inspections begin Monday.

TDOT said flagging operations will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on SR 11 (Nolensville Pike) at two locations in Davidson County.

Inspections are scheduled near Culbertson Road from April 13 through April 14, and near Wallace Road from April 13 through April 15.

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

- Carrie Sharp

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