TDOT: Nolensville Pike bridge work April 13–15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drivers on Nolensville Pike should expect delays this week as bridge inspections begin Monday.
TDOT said flagging operations will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on SR 11 (Nolensville Pike) at two locations in Davidson County.
Inspections are scheduled near Culbertson Road from April 13 through April 14, and near Wallace Road from April 13 through April 15.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp