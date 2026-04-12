TDOT: Nolensville Pike bridge work April 13–15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drivers on Nolensville Pike should expect delays this week as bridge inspections begin Monday.

TDOT said flagging operations will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on SR 11 (Nolensville Pike) at two locations in Davidson County.

Inspections are scheduled near Culbertson Road from April 13 through April 14, and near Wallace Road from April 13 through April 15.