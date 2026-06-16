Teen crashes into police vehicle after stolen SUV tracked in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three teens were arrested Monday after Metro Nashville Police detectives tracked a stolen SUV, recovered three firearms and pursued the suspects when they attempted to flee.

According to police, Vehicle Crimes detectives located a stolen 2017 Nissan Pathfinder parked at an apartment complex on Maudina Avenue in Madison. Investigators watched as three teens — identified as 18-year-old Wesley Figures and two juveniles, ages 17 and 15 — got into the vehicle and drove away.

Detectives followed the SUV with assistance from a police helicopter. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, police said Figures rammed a police vehicle and continued driving a short distance before all three suspects jumped out and ran near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 12th Avenue North.

All three were taken into custody.

Investigators said Figures attempted to hide a pistol in nearby bushes before he was arrested. Detectives also recovered a gun, reported stolen last week, along the path where the 17-year-old fled, and a third firearm along the route taken by the 15-year-old.

Figures is charged with vehicle theft, vandalism, evading arrest and contributing to the delinquency of minors. He is being held on a $109,000 bond.

The two juveniles are charged in juvenile court with vehicle theft, evading arrest and juvenile handgun possession. Police said both teens were charged with handgun possession as a second offense. The 17-year-old also faces a charge of theft of a firearm.