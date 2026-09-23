Teen killed in shooting at Nashville apartment complex; detectives working active leads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday night at an apartment complex on Dickerson Pike.

Police said officers and paramedics responded to the Preserve at Highland Ridge Apartments around 7:12 p.m. They found Avanya Moore-Harris in a breezeway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Moore-Harris, who lived at the apartment complex, was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he died shortly after arriving.

Homicide and Specialized Investigations detectives are working active leads in the case, according to police. Investigators have not determined a motive.

No one else at the apartment complex was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.