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Temporary flight restriction in place for Nashville marathon weekend

FBI Nashville_temporary flight restriction
FBI Nashville
FBI Nashville_temporary flight restriction
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A temporary flight restriction will be in place during the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon this weekend, according to FBI Nashville.

Officials said the restriction is part of security planning for the annual event, as the agency’s Joint Terrorism Task Force works with partners to monitor and respond to any potential threats.

The FBI is reminding the public to leave drones at home, stay aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Watch this PSA to learn more:

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Middle Tenn. gardeners: How to handle early spring, dry weather

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- Lelan Statom

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