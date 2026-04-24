Temporary flight restriction in place for Nashville marathon weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A temporary flight restriction will be in place during the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon this weekend, according to FBI Nashville.

Officials said the restriction is part of security planning for the annual event, as the agency’s Joint Terrorism Task Force works with partners to monitor and respond to any potential threats.

The FBI is reminding the public to leave drones at home, stay aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Watch this PSA to learn more:

#FBI Nashville’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is working around the clock to collect, analyze, and share information in real time to identify and disrupt any potential threats that may emerge during the 26th St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon this weekend.



Watch this PSA… pic.twitter.com/FrjsoqXX8X — FBI Nashville (@FBI_Nashville) April 24, 2026