Tenn. fire captain creates documentary to share sister's story, encourage organ donation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In 2020, NewsChannel 5 first shared the story. It was about Nashville Fire Department captain Tony Murrell and his sister Tabula Lowe.

At that time, Lowe had been diagnosed with kidney failure and was on a transplant list.

"My siblings, they decided to go and find out their blood types because that's the first step in becoming a match," Lowe told NewsChannel 5 in 2020.

The perfect match was Murrell.

"He said, 'Do you need a kidney?' I said, 'Yes.' He said, 'Then it's done,'" Lowe said in 2020. "My brother doesn't just save lives in the fire department. He has this heart of gold."

In 2023 Lowe died.

Murrell wanted to do something in his sister's memory, something that could help people.

A line stretched out to the door at the Belcourt Theatre on Tuesday night. Guests walked down a red carpet and took pictures.

"I know everybody!" Murrell smiled, looking around the room. "These are all my friends, family, and co-workers, church people. They love me. They came out in bunches."

Murrell has spent the past three years truly on a mission.

"I have raised over $20,000 for the National Kidney Foundation and other research organizations," he said. "I ran the Chicago Marathon, 26.2 miles the last three years in honor of my sister."

What was happening at the Belcourt Theatre was a premiere of a documentary about Murrell and Lowe.

"It's about love, it's about sacrifice," Murrell said. "It's called 'A Sister's Gift.'"

What was happening Tuesday was a one-night-only event screening. Murrell's still coming up with a plan to get the documentary out where more people can see it.

Murrell walked into a crowded theater for the screening.

What would Lowe think of her story being up on the big screen?

"I'd tell her, 'Look at all the wonderful people who come out to support you, sis,'" Murrell said.

Murrell picked up a microphone and turned to the crowd.

"I'm truly, truly blessed, and I love each and every one of y'all," he began. "This is about sacrifice, about love, about family. Most people think legacy is about what we leave people, but that's wrong. Legacy is what we leave in people. My sister left something in me. I hope this film leaves something in you."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.