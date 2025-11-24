Tenn. leader appears to squash special session speculation over the National Guard in Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Visitors to Memphis this Thanksgiving weekend will likely notice an increased military presence as the Tennessee National Guard continues its controversial deployment as part of the Memphis Safe Task Force, despite an ongoing legal battle over its constitutionality.

The deployment has drawn sharp partisan lines, with Republicans calling it successful while Democrats argue it represents illegal government overreach. The dispute has now moved to the courts and could potentially trigger a special legislative session.

Legal Challenge Emerges

State Representative G.A. Hardaway, a Memphis Democrat, is among several lawmakers who sued the state over the National Guard deployment. "This is not a monarchy. There is no personal army that the Governor can deploy without consulting us," Hardaway said.

The lawsuit gained traction in November when a Nashville-based chancellor declared the deployment unconstitutional. However, the guardsmen and women are allowed to remain in place while the appeal process moves forward. "He's got to consult with the Tennessee General Assembly. He's got to bring his case to us," Hardaway said.

Special Session Speculation

The court ruling has sparked speculation about whether Governor Bill Lee might call a special session to circumvent the judge's order. The Tennessee Journal reported last week that some Tennessee House Republicans have indicated a special session could be a possibility. For lawmakers to return to the Capitol, either a two-thirds majority of legislators or the governor himself must initiate the call.

When reporters asked directly about a special session on Friday, Lee avoided giving a direct answer.

"The people of Memphis see it as an incredibly powerful change and it shouldn't end. It won't end," Gov. Lee said. "We will continue to utilize thousands of law enforcement in conjunction with the national guard to make sure crime continues to be lowered in Memphis. And we expect that's going to be the outcome and the courts will rule in our favor."

Legislative Leaders Weigh In

State Rep. Hardaway expressed skepticism about the likelihood of a special session being called, particularly during the holiday season. "I've been on the hill a long time, and that's why I've learned not to predict," Hardaway said. "These are the holidays."

Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, who presides over the Tennessee Senate, shared similar sentiments in a statement, saying he believes they'll be successful in court and that "idle speculation about other possible remedies will remain just that."

Alternative Approaches Proposed

Rather than military deployment, Hardaway advocates for the state to invest resources in preventative measures. "Education, economics, healthcare, mental healthcare in particular — those are the three areas that I suggest that the Governor needs to concentrate on," Hardaway said.

The representative criticized the governor's approach, saying, "He does not have a plan."

Governor Lee claims the homicide rate in Memphis has been cut in half since the deployment began three months ago. However, Hardaway questions the accuracy of these statistics, citing a lack of transparency from the state regarding data and tactical plans.

The ongoing legal battle continues as Memphis residents and holiday visitors navigate the increased security presence throughout the city.

