Tenn. legislature returns to session Tuesday with focus on budget, immigration and affordability

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee legislature returns to session Tuesday at noon with lawmakers warning of a tight budget year that could limit funding for major new projects.

Legislative leaders from both parties sat down with NewsChannel 5 to detail their priorities for the upcoming session. For example, Lt. Governor Randy McNally told us he hopes to pass a balanced budget.

State Sen. London Lamar, who serves as Senate Democratic Caucus Chair, brought up marijuana legalization. State Rep. John Ray Clemmons, who serves as House Democratic Caucus Chair, mentioned funding more transportation projects.

Immigration and the Second Amendment

Speaking of immigration legislation, House Speaker Cameron Sexton said his office has been working with the White House on an immigration legislation package that could serve as a model for other state legislatures.

"I've been working with them and Stephen Miller for several months. I think it will be more about transparency and other things in data -- it's a definite direction to going where no one else is going," Sexton said.

The speaker confirmed lawmakers are crafting eight to nine immigration-focused bills that could help determine how many undocumented immigrants live in Tennessee. He says more details about what the legislative package does will be released later this week.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson said lawmakers will target those who reveal personal information about immigration enforcement officers.

"Intentionally revealing the personal information of a law enforcement agent for purposes of threatening them or harassing them for doing their job -- we will not stand for that," Johnson said.

NewsChannel 5 asked Johnson if intent mattered when it came to his legislation.

"Well that would be up to a prosecutor. But we do want to make sure we have laws on the books. Arguably they’re already there, but we want to strengthen those laws," said Johnson.

Republicans also plan to advance Second Amendment legislation, although gave limited details on what that entails

"You're going to see a lot of bills this year that deal with expanding the Second Amendment," said State Rep. William Lamberth, the Tennessee House majority leader.

Lamberth also has introduced legislation creating a sales tax holiday for gun and ammo purchases on July 4th weekend.

That bill was filed after Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell's office included documents online that featured the name of ICE agents. The mayor's office says that was done unintentionally and took the document down once they learned of the mistake.

Grocery Store Sales Tax Reduction

Both parties identified affordability as a key concern, though they disagree on solutions. "We know affordability is tough," Sexton said.

Rep. Clemmons, a Nashville Democrat, echoed those concerns. "Tennessee families are facing increasing costs in every way," Clemmons said.

Last year, both parties proposed ending the 4% grocery sales tax, but with different approaches. Neither version was ultimately passed. This year, Sexton indicated he won't support an across-the-board cut but remains open to compromise.

"I'm not looking to remove sales taxes on snicker bars and candy bars and sugar cereal, but do we want to remove it on fresh produce and other stuff like that? Fruits and vegetables? That would be the way I would go if we're going to do it," Sexton said.

Lamberth supports a total repeal. "In a perfect world, we would do a total repeal of the grocery tax," Lamberth said.

Democrats strongly oppose the selective approach. "It's about priorities. Who do you care about the most? Giving corporations some tax relief or some people that hold this state up -- every single day. Who go to work, who fund everything, who are building our roads, who are taking care of our children," Lamar said.

Additionally, State Rep. Clemmons has introduced legislation banning "algorithmic pricing," where retailers change prices based on item popularity or availability rather than maintaining fixed prices.

Childcare affordability

Childcare affordability emerged as another bipartisan concern with different proposed solutions.

Sexton suggested an approach that could help businesses launch their own childcare and education centers. "Helping employee and employer relationships maybe with some subsidies for some high level learning centers," Sexton said.

Lamar, drawing from personal experience, supports redirecting education voucher funding to childcare. "I know personally, from personal experience, childcare is just unaffordable," Lamar said. "We really want to use education vouchers. We need to give vouchers for childcare, not for private schools."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com