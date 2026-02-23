Tenn. mom exposes reality of starting from scratch after winter storm devastation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When the power came back on and the snow melted, many Middle Tennessee families believed the worst of the winter storm last month was behind them.

For Janae Boyd, the aftermath is still unfolding.

“It can be overwhelming to constantly have to ask or know that you have to depend on somebody else,” Boyd said.

NewsChannel 5's Aaron Cantrell first met Boyd weeks ago when she and her 3-year-old daughter were staying with family, unable to return to their apartment after freezing temperatures caused pipes to burst inside their unit.

Boyd said the water damage destroyed nearly everything they owned.

Management at Cumberland Crossing placed the family in a hotel while crews repaired the damage. Boyd said the unit has since been rebuilt.

“New floors, new carpets, new walls — they literally brought everything else back,” she said.

Now back home, Boyd said she is starting over without renter’s insurance and it's something she did not realize she needed.

“With me being here almost four years, I didn’t know it was important to have renter’s insurance because I’ve never had this major water damage,” she said.

She said some maintenance concerns that existed before the storm remain unresolved.

“You don’t fix a dishwasher that should’ve been thrown away like two years ago,” Boyd said.

Beyond repairs, Boyd said the financial strain has been difficult. She needs new living room furniture and bedding for her daughter. Being out of work since December has also left her with a utility bill topping $1,000.

“It’s been frustrating,” she said. Boyd said she has contacted several nonprofits for assistance but has struggled to find help.

“Most of the charities I’ve called say their books are closed. They’re no longer helping for the month,” she said.

While she is grateful to be back inside her apartment, Boyd said recovery has been far from easy.

“Everybody needs a helping hand. It’s okay,” she said.

Nashville Electric Service said service disconnections and late fees are suspended through June. Customers can also set up flexible payment arrangements through the end of the year.

Financial assistance may also be available through the United Way’s Winter Storm Recovery Fund and the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program for eligible households.

Boyd started a GoFundMe to help replace the items damaged.

This story was reported by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.