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Tenn. State Trooper hit on I-65 North near Briley Parkway

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TDOT
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Posted

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was hit Tuesday afternoon while conducting a traffic stop on I-65 North near Briley Parkway.

The incident happened near the Madison exit at mile marker 93.8 and involved four vehicles, including a THP vehicle, according to dispatch information.

The trooper was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center to be checked out. No serious injuries have been reported.

Three of the five southbound lanes are currently blocked, along with the right shoulder.

This is a developing story.

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