Tennessee all-girls school named finalist for $1M education award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville school in the Edgehill community is getting national recognition.

B.E. Academy for Girls has been named a finalist for the Yass Prize, known as the “Pulitzer of Education.”

If they win, the school could receive $1 million.

At B.E. Academy, teachers like Ti’Ana Sharp aren’t just teaching valuable skills — they’re preparing young women to become innovators and creators in science, technology, engineering, art and math.

“Because our girls are the least represented in that space, we want them to have experiences where they see themselves doing the things,” said Sharp, who serves as the school’s math and athletic director.

With smaller class sizes, the school creates an environment where students can be creative and think independently, according to parents and students.

“Their language is how do we integrate it into our aspirations; how might it broaden our aspirations regardless of what the girls want to do,” said Azizah's mom, Tasneem Grace.

“I feel like I’m doing something for me and for my community and be a trailblazer for younger girls who look up to me,” said student Azizah Tewogbola.

Sharp said the Yass Prize money would help expand their programs.

“We already have a robotics program here, but we have to have people come in to do it. I’d love for it to be an in-house thing,” she said. “We want a science lab for our girls.”

Only four schools from Tennessee have received Yass Prize recognition. B.E. Academy is the only one to be named a finalist.

“It would mean we could see our vision all the way through,” Sharp said.

