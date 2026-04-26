Tennessee approves Summer EBT grocery benefits starting in 2027

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee has approved funding for Summer EBT benefits that will put money directly on families' grocery cards, but the program will not kick in until summer 2027.

This delay leaves families to find other resources for the upcoming summer.

The program will make way for eligible families to get $120 in federal funds per child to spend on groceries during summer months when kids lose access to school breakfast and lunch.

About 700,000 Tennessee children would qualify for the benefit.

Tennessee participated in 2024 but skipped the program for 2025 and 2026.

Advocates like Marissa Spady, senior manager at No Kid Hungry, say the program couldn't be more critical.

"It's very exciting to know that families will have the resources that they need to make sure that their children are able to head back to school in August with having the nutrition they need to be ready to learn," Spady said.

The program allows families to use benefits at grocery stores and farmers markets they already shop at, bringing millions of federal dollars into Tennessee's economy.

For families needing help this upcoming summer, you can check with your school district about summer meal sites and other resources.

To learn more about how this delay impacts local families and what resources are available now, watch the full video report above. Have questions or a story idea? Reach out to me directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.