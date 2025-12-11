Tennessee bans candy, soft drinks and more from SNAP benefits in 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee residents using SNAP benefits will face new restrictions on their grocery purchases starting July 31, 2026, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a state waiver banning candy, soft drinks and certain processed foods.

Specifically, the ban will prohibit SNAP recipients from purchasing soft drinks, candy and any processed food or carbonated drinks where sugar is the most prominent ingredient.

Governor Bill Lee's office pursued the change through federal channels after similar legislation passed the Tennessee House but failed in the Senate earlier this year.

"The goal of this legislation is to provide healthier options and outcomes for those on the SNAP program," said State Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville), who authored the bill back in February.

"By eliminating candy and soft drinks pushing those who are on the SNAP, maximizing options so they pick better options," State Rep. Zachary added.

The restrictions aim to address Tennessee's growing obesity crisis by encouraging healthier food choices among SNAP recipients.

However, the implementation presents challenges for retailers across the state. The ban can be confusing to navigate for items like La Croix, a sparkling water that was deemed acceptable because it lacks added sugars, while other carbonated beverages with different ingredients could be prohibited.

"It's going to impact thousands of items," said Rob Ikard with the Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association.

Ikard expressed concerns about the lack of guidance and funding for implementation. While larger grocery chains may handle the adjustment more easily, independent stores face greater challenges.

"There's not much guidance and there's no funding and this is certainly going to cost food retailers in Tennessee money to implement this policy," Ikard said.

Questions also remain about enforcement. "We don't really know who's going to enforce this. If the state's going to. It's actually a federal program," Ikard said.

Despite the uncertainties, retailers are already preparing for implementation in 2026.

"We're going to do our best to make sure that we're ready on July 31st," Ikard said.

Roughly 10% of Tennessee residents rely on SNAP benefits for their grocery purchases.

