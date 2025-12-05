Tennessee barbershop owner says cars keep jumping the curb on Clarksville Pike; fears someone will be killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A North Nashville property owner said he’s counting his blessings after cars continue to jump the curb and barrel into his parking lot — something that’s happened three different times just this year. In one case, the impact was so strong the driver smashed into his building.

Sandot Joyce owns Joyce’s Barber Shop at the corner of Clarksville Pike and 18th Avenue North. He inherited the barbershop and the entire property from his grandparents, and he said it’s become a staple in the neighborhood.

“Just a young guy coming up in the neighborhood in North Nashville,” Joyce said. “It’s very special to me and it’s all I have and it’s what works for me and works for the community and brings peace to the community.”

But recently, that peace has been repeatedly disrupted. Joyce said that twice in 2025, cars speeding along Clarksville Pike have jumped the curb, tearing through his parking lot and taking out the barrier poles designed to protect the building.

Those poles stopped the most recent car from slamming directly into the shop — a crash that was caught on camera. “If it would’ve came through my door it probably would’ve hit me,” Joyce said. “As soon as I seen him coming, my other barber said, ‘Watch out!’ Whoo! By the time I looked I see the car coming through.”

Earlier this year, he said another vehicle hit the neighboring business, causing major damage. Joyce believes Nashville’s rapid growth and increasingly reckless driving are fueling the rise in crashes. “The last guy said he just dozed off,” Joyce recalled.

He said he’s asked the city for safety improvements in the past — things like more signage or even a guardrail — but hasn’t gotten very far.

“Guardrail just come right here so people can still walk around… cover the corner from here all the way to here. Put arrows and let them know they’re turning,” he said.

Joyce worries it’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt or killed. “I hope somebody sees us, sees me. I hope this helps,” he said.

He added that WeGo buses and other drivers often cut through his parking lot to avoid the traffic light, creating another layer of risk.

Nashville’s Department of Transportation said it is looking into his concerns. The city also allows residents to directly request safety improvements, including guardrails or protective signage here.

This story was reported on air by journalist Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy