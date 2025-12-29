Tennessee Capitol to install memorial for unborn children, sparking renewed controversy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — By next summer, a new monument will stand on the grounds of the Tennessee State Capitol — a memorial for unborn children that has sparked intense debate among lawmakers and members of the public.

The granite monument, which will resemble a cemetery marker, is scheduled to be unveiled June 24, 2026, which is also the third anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

State Sen. Janice Bowling, a Republican from Tullahoma who helped spearhead the effort, described the memorial's purpose and design.

"We just want to honor the fact they were created in the image of God, they were human beings, and we need to show some reverence for humans and our fellow man," Bowling said.

The monument will be "a little larger" than typical cemetery monuments and "will have some words on it just expressing the grief, the sorrow," according to Bowling.

The Tennessee State Capitol grounds currently house various statues and monuments honoring presidents, war heroes, and commemorating historical tragedies.

"It's a place for reflection, for remembrance, for closure for some people," Bowling said about the capitol grounds.

Legislative approval for the memorial came in 2018 after significant debate. State Rep. William Lamberth, a Republican from Portland, supported the idea at the time.

"I think it's a good idea for us to recognize the children that have died in the womb and never got the opportunity to open their eyes and see the beautiful world the rest of us live in," Lamberth said at the time.

However, Democrats expressed strong opposition from the beginning. State Rep. John Ray Clemmons, a Democrat from Nashville, criticized the proposal.

"It's either to stigmatize women who've made the most difficult decision of their life, or who didn't have a decision, or it's to make a political statement or all of the above," Clemmons said in 2018.

The seven-year delay between approval and installation was due, in part, to funding requirements and design hurdles. The memorial must be funded through private donations and organizers have received only two donations so far, both coming earlier this year.

"It would have been inappropriate in some ways to ask for donations until we knew what we would be donating for," Bowling explained.

Current opposition remains strong among Democratic lawmakers. State Sen. Heidi Campbell, a Democrat from Nashville, continues to call for the display not to be installed.

"This is a very divisive issue, and just for that reason alone, it should not be something we're memorializing up at the capitol," Campbell said.

Campbell argued that the memorial represents more than compassion.

"I know the intent is to reflect compassion but really it reflects control because it's really about erasing women's agency, reducing complex medical realities to political symbolism," Campbell said.

She emphasized that the Capitol should remain neutral ground.

"The Capitol is not a pulpit. It belongs to all Tennesseans," Campbell said.

Bowling dismissed concerns about the controversy, pointing to the fact the legislature passed the measure in both chambers. "People have to grow up, they don't always get their way. And if they don't like it, they don't have to come and view it," Bowling said.

Bowling confirmed that fundraising efforts continue for the project, but organizers plan to proceed with the June 2026 unveiling regardless of additional donations received. Additional proceeds will go to flowers placed at the new marker.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.