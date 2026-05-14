Tennessee could see more ticks this year — here's what you can do about it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee health officials are warning residents about higher-than-usual tick activity this year, with a milder winter and ongoing Nashville construction potentially contributing to the surge.

Dennis Hoy, owner of Evergreen Pest, said his company is already seeing a significant increase in demand. "We're averaging 10-15 tick treatments a week right now, so activity is obviously on the high side," Hoy said.

The Tennessee Department of Health has issued warnings about the uptick in ticks this year. According to the CDC, emergency room visits due to tick bites are also up compared to the same time last year.

Hoy said the warmer winter is a key factor. "With the warmer weather, they have longer breeding seasons so more opportunity to have the insect population grow," Hoy said.

Nashville's rapid development may also be playing a role. "Development moves a lot of it because as you're tearing up the wooded areas to make the development, there's no place for anything to go," Hoy said.

Ticks are most commonly found in heavily wooded areas, including among trees and shrubs. The health risks associated with tick bites have residents and health professionals on alert. "Everybody with Lyme Disease and Alpha-gal and things like that, the concern is definitely higher," Hoy said.

I followed Hoy on a treatment call at a North Nashville home, where children in the backyard had already received a few bites. Hoy suited up from head to toe before spraying the property.

Hoy said his team treats the full perimeter of a property during a spray treatment. After spraying, residents are asked to stay out of the yard temporarily. "We ask for no pets, no children or anybody for at least an hour and a half — depending on weather conditions — to make sure the product has time to dry," Hoy said.

Once the treatment dries, Hoy said the yard is safe to use again. "Once it dries, it's safe," Hoy said.

The CDC recommends showering and checking your body within a few hours after being in tick-prone areas.

This can help wash away any ticks on your body that have not yet attached. Some ticks are no bigger than a poppy seed, so pay close attention when checking.

There are lots of sprays that you can use to keep yourself safe. Review them here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.