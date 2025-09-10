Tennessee father of two killed in hit-and-run motorcycle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Charges are pending against the driver accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed 33-year-old James Sellars.

James’ younger brother, Zackary Sellars, said the reality still hasn’t registered.

“I haven’t physically laid eyes on my brother so, in my mind, I don’t want to believe it,” Zackary said. “I’m confused. I’m lost.”

Grief is never easy to process — and when it’s fresh, it can feel unreal.

“I’ve asked God, I’ve talked all night to God. I don’t know what to do with myself,” he said. “I’ve had panic attacks all through the night.”

Police said James was stopped at a red light on his motorcycle Tuesday night when a Mercedes slammed into him from behind at Old Hickory Boulevard and Pitts Avenue. The driver sped away.

“It’s sickening to know that someone could hit anyone and not stop, not check up on them, not do the right thing and call 911 and stay on the scene,” Zackary said.

The tragedy struck just as Zackary returned home, planning to surprise his family. Minutes after landing at the airport, he got the call that changed everything.

“The only memory I have is my brother laying in the road for hours before they picked him up… with a tarp over him,” he said.

Family members said James was an outdoorsman who loved his children and worked hard to provide for them.

“He has a daughter and he has a son, and now they have to live the rest of their lives without a father because some driver didn’t pay attention,” Zackary said.

James never knew his brother was back in town. Now, Zackary said he will dedicate himself to seeking justice.

“If it takes me years, I will take everything in my life and put it towards this until I get justice for my brother,” he said.

James did not have life insurance, so his family has launched a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. Police said the driver has since come forward and the SUV has been located.

This story was reported on-air by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.