Tennessee homeowners worry about future of state-funded Tax Relief Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Owning a home is something many people have worked hard for — or are still working towards — but it comes with a lot of costs. One of those expenses is property taxes, and counties across the Mid-State have tax relief programs to help some homeowners afford them.

But future funding for the 2026 tax year remains uncertain and that could hurt many people financially.

As a Nashville native, Victor Sherrell has seen his neighborhood change a lot over the years.

“In my neighborhood I see new homes and people moving out and people moving in and the value of the new home that we cannot afford,” Sherrell said.

Recently, he picked up a part-time security job to help cover extra bills. “From month to month it’s close — it’s like walking that tightrope,” he said.

Sherrell inherited his home, so property taxes are his main concern. He joined Davidson County’s Tax Relief Program to help make ends meet.

“Without the program, it would probably be 2,000. Last year or the year before last it was 1,695. If I wouldn’t have been in the program last year, it probably would’ve been like 2,500 or more,” Sherrell said.

Hearing that future funding for the 2026 tax year remains uncertain worries him, because it could mean cuts to the Tax Relief Program — one that assists homeowners who are 65 or older, disabled, or disabled veterans.

Nashville Metropolitan Trustee Erica Gilmore said if the funds aren’t appropriated by the state, people in the program may have to pay their 2026 property taxes in full before receiving any credits.

“If it’s not allocated, which I hope it is, the state has suggested that it will be a pro rata,” Gilmore said. “That means individuals that participate in the program will turn in their voucher, pay up front and then be reimbursed as they qualify. The state would make up that portion of the difference. We would continue to pay the amount we pay now.” Gilmore said that change could have serious consequences for many residents.

“This takes away from gas money that might be available — talking about visits to family, food, talking about medicine,” she said. She encourages people to reach out to their state representatives and senators to make sure money for the program stays in the budget.

And Sherrell hopes it does.

“I know a whole lot of people who rely on this program — a lot of elderly people that rely on this program. Without this program, I don’t know,” Sherrell said.

Tax relief vouchers for the 2025 program year are being mailed out this month. Participants who do not receive their voucher by November should contact the Davidson County Trustee’s Office at (615) 862-6330.

Because Tax Relief is a statewide program, the potential loss of 2026 funding wouldn’t just affect the nearly 5,000 Davidson County residents who rely on it — it would also place additional tax burdens on qualifying homeowners across Tennessee.

Gilmore said an additional $10 million must be allocated for the program to continue operating. She emphasized that the state has not refused to fund the program, but that the funds have not yet been appropriated.

For the 2024 Tax Relief program year, state- and Metro-funded credits totaled $8,925,473. For the 2025 program year, Metro is matching $7,312,500. State-funded Tax Relief to all 95 counties totals $41,265,100, with about $2 million designated for Davidson County.

Last year, 4,914 Davidson County residents participated in the Tax Relief Program — and new applications are already being accepted for this year.

More information can be found, here.

