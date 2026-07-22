Tennessee man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville metro police arrested a man on Wednesday for sexual exploitation of a minor after inappropriate images of children were found in his Snapchat account.

34-year-old Ian Hallagan was arrested following an investigation by Nashville police who received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in January, according to police.

Hallagan is being held in jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.