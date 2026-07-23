Tennessee man charged and jailed for fatal Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee man was charged and jailed for his role in a car accident that killed a man in Nashville in November, 2025.

James Brewington Jr. was charged with vehicular homicide by reckless conduct, reckless endangerment and three counts of aggravated assault for his involvement in a crash that killed Dustin McLeod last year.

According to police, Brewington was traveling southbound on Clarksville Pike near Bobel Lane when his Nissan Titan pickup truck swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a Jeep Renegade that McLeod was a passenger in. McLeod was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Brewington remains in jail in lieu of $135,000 bond.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department