Tennessee mom finds the people her organ donor son saved, invites them to do his favorite activity, dance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two years ago, Cari Hollis’ 26-year-old son Austin died during the first week of March.

He was a dance instructor at Arthur Murray in Nashville — and a registered organ donor.

On Saturday, the studio became the setting for an emotional reunion between Hollis and two strangers whose lives Austin saved.

Hollis first went through the traditional channels like Tennessee Donor Services to connect with people who received her son’s organs, then she reached out on social media.

She said she’s been on both sides of organ donation and can understand people's hesitation when it comes to contacting the family of an organ donor.

Kathleen Moran received lungs from Austin Hollis via organ donation.

She had been given just months to live before she received the call that a pair of lungs had become available.

"He's my angel, he's my angel that saved my life," said Kathleen Moran.

Moran said she had tried to reach out to Austin's family but struggled to find the words.

"I tried writing her several times, but every time I tried to write, it was just over; I just couldn't stop crying," Moran said.

She traveled to Nashville from her home in Mississippi to meet with the Hollis family.

Chip Sayers received Austin Hollis' liver.

He said he was close to death before the transplant.

"I was within hours of death," Sayers said. "Austin checked a box on his license to become an organ donor, and I'm alive today because of that," Sayers said.

The group gathered at Arthur Murray on Saturday — Austin's favorite place — to meet for the first time and do his favorite thing: dance.

The group learned the Bachata, which was Austin’s favorite dance to teach.

Cari Hollis is still hoping to connect with other people who may have received Austin’s organs.

They would have received their organs on March 8, 2024.

Through donor services, she’s learned some information about the recipients, but communication can be difficult.

As for the recipients she’s already met, they're planning to meet again, too.

"We've already started plans to go and visit them and their families," Hollis said.

The Hollis family runs the Boo House, a charity outreach in honor of Austin and Cari's father.

