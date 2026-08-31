Tennessee small business owners can apply for free Edge coaching program before Monday deadline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee small business owners have until end of day Monday to apply for a free financial coaching initiative from the Acceleration Project.

The Edge program is open to all Tennessee small businesses, including those in Nashville and Middle Tennessee. It focuses on four key areas: spending, saving, borrowing and planning, and is designed to help businesses navigate challenging economic times.

NewsChannel 5 first reported on the Edge program's expansion to Tennessee earlier this summer.

Participants spend just 10 to 15 hours over 10 months in small group coaching sessions, one-on-one mentorship, and workshops aimed at building financial stability.

Jack Murphy, VP of Programs and Partnerships at the Acceleration Project, said the time commitment is minimal but the results can be significant.

"It's a fully free program for business owners to engage in meaningful mentorship and coaching across a 10 month period. We see business owners spend about 10 to 15 hours throughout the program actively engaged, which is, we know time is the most precious asset for Nashville business owners," Murphy said.

A New York pilot program showed strong results, with 95% of participants reporting meaningful financial improvement.

After the program, Murphy said many business owners were able to do things they had not been able to before.

"Business owners are now emerging having completed really important milestones on their way to financial growth and financial stability, including paying themselves for the first time," Murphy said.

Business owners who complete all four program modules can submit an impact story for a chance to win part of a $10,000 cash prize pool.

Apply for the Edge program here.

Are you a Tennessee small business owner looking for resources to help grow and stabilize your finances? Watch the full video report at the top of this story to hear directly from the Acceleration Project and find out what it could do for your business.

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This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.