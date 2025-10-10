Tennessee State University hosts Black Maternal Health Weekend to address public health concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University began hosting a Black Maternal Health Weekend Friday to address the Black maternal health crisis affecting local families.

The event is taking place at TSU's downtown Avon Williams Campus Atrium location at 330 10th Avenue North. The weekend addresses a significant public health concern and provides knowledge and resources people can use.

Friday's programming includes a symposium with panel discussions, networking and a professional resource fair. Topics include systemic barriers and policy solutions, the role of men in maternal health, and the connection between nutrition and wellness.

Doors opened at 9 a.m. with the first panel starting at 10 a.m. Friday will wrap up with a screening of the Emmy Award-winning documentary "Ebony Canal" at 6:30 p.m., followed by a community dialogue with the filmmaker and other Tennessee leaders.

Saturday will feature a resource fair from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., where parents and families can get supplies, support and other needed resources. The weekend is also launching a new Dads Den program giving fathers tools tailored to them.

Black Maternal Health Weekend 2025 is presented by 4Kira4Moms, 4Kira4Dads, Walmart and Tennessee State University, with support from community partners and sponsors.

Want to learn more about maternal health resources in your community or share your experience? Watch our coverage of the Black Maternal Health Weekend and connect with us at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com to continue the conversation about supporting families.

