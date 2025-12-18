Tennessee State University, under new leadership, shows signs of a progress after years of financial struggles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University appears to be making a remarkable transformation after years of financial crisis and management problems that drew harsh criticism from state lawmakers and auditors.

The HBCU has made significant progress under new leadership, including a new Board of Trustees and University President Dwayne Tucker. Recent data shows TSU has achieved a 10% increase in graduation rates and is finishing this year $13 million better than originally forecasted through improved money management and cost reduction measures.

The turnaround represents a stark contrast to previous years when TSU leaders faced fierce scrutiny on Tennessee's Capitol Hill. During the pandemic, the university struggled with inadequate on-campus housing, leaving some students in motels, and required emergency state funding to continue operations.

"Right now, TSU is not a well run organization," Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in 2023.

The state provided an $11 million budget advance and a $32 million infusion just to keep the university operating during a financial crisis in 2023-2024.

However, Tuesday's legislative hearing had a much different tone as TSU officials presented their progress to lawmakers. "We recognize that these challenges did not arise overnight and they won't resolve overnight. We continue to address fiscal deficiencies, strengthen controls and improve enrollment," said Dakasha Winton, TSU Board of Trustees Chair.

State Rep. Monty Fritts, a Republican from Kingston, praised the new leadership's commitment to turning the university around. "I so appreciate your willingness to take on this role," Fritts said.

Rep. Harold Love Jr., a TSU alumnus, noted the dramatic change in legislative discussions about the university. "You see a stark difference between the conversations in years prior," Love said.

With systems now in place to better manage students and finances, Love believes TSU can focus on increasing enrollment. He also hopes lawmakers will consider addressing what he calls a historic funding shortfall as Tennessee's other land grant university.

The state provided approximately $250 million to TSU in 2022 to help address decades of underfunding. Love hopes the legislature will consider an additional $250 million installment in the next budget. "Now that we know, state lawmakers, that you feel a bit more comfortable with the administration at the university -- what's it look like to circle back around and put money back in the university when it comes to programs?" Love said in an interview with NewsChannel 5.

Tennessee lawmakers renewed the TSU Board of Trustees for another three years during sunset hearings at the Capitol Tuesday. It marks the first multi-year extension the board has received in several years. "The progress we've made in just 18 months shows what focused and accountable leadership can accomplish and we're committed to this trajectory," Winton said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.