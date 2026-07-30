Tennessee tax-free weekend starts Friday: How to maximize your back-to-school savings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's tax-free weekend begins Friday and runs through Sunday, offering families savings of nearly 10% on back-to-school shopping — but financial experts say knowing the rules is key to making the most of it.

Eligible items include school supplies under $100, clothing and shoes under $100, and computers or laptops under $1,500. With Tennessee's sales tax rate at as much as 9.75%, that's nearly 10 cents saved for every dollar spent on qualifying purchases.

Financial experts say smart shopping is essential to maximizing those savings.

"If you have to buy things for several children, try to buy things in bulk that way you can split between them, things like Kleenex tissues. Also, families should be on the lookout for the best deals. Just because it's tax free weekend doesn't mean it's a deal," Kim Young, Event and Financial Coordinator at Redstone Federal Credit Union, said.

Experts also recommend comparison shopping before leaving home and getting to stores early for the best selection on popular items.

Going in with a budget and a shopping list can help families avoid overspending. If you're using credit cards, have a plan to pay them off quickly.

Want to save even more this back-to-school season? Watch the full report for more expert tips on how to stretch your budget during Tennessee's tax-free weekend — and share your own money-saving strategies with reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.