Tennessee voucher students receive more state funding per pupil than public school students, data shows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New data reveals that Tennessee's school voucher recipients are receiving more state funding per student than their public school counterparts, sparking criticism from Democratic lawmakers who argue the program could potentially divert resources from public education.

According to state data, voucher recipients receive an average of $7,295 in state funds annually, while public school students receive $7,023 — a difference of $272 per student. "And now they're stealing more money per pupil and putting it in private hands, and it's just not right," said Rep. John Ray Clemmons, a Nashville Democrat who also serves as the House Democratic Caucus Chair. "Again, an example of the haves and have nots," Clemmons said.

Public schools still receive more overall funding

While voucher students receive more state funding, public school students still receive higher total funding when local and federal sources are included. Public school students receive $9,810.54 per student when all funding sources are combined, according to Governor Bill Lee's office.

However, Clemmons argues the state should prioritize public education funding. "We should be investing more in our public schools and building out our quality public education system — which is the great equalizer," Clemmons said.

Complex funding formula creates disparities

Tennessee uses the TISA formula to distribute education funding, which provides less state funding to counties with larger tax bases and more to rural areas. For example, in Davidson County, where property values are higher, the state contributes only about $4,370 per public school student. The same goes for Williamson County, which only receives $4,378.73 for each public school student annually.

That stands in contrast to counties like Stewart County, which on average receive $8,059.96 per public student from the state. Wayne County receives $8,709.67 per public school student.

If you want to calculate what your county receives in state funding for public schools, open up this spreadsheet and take the number in the "State Share" column and divide it by the number in the "Average Daily Membership (ADM)" column.

"Well, realistically speaking, if your county has the ability to pick up some of the weight, that's fair," Clemmons said.

Questions about voucher recipients

Clemmons claims most voucher recipients were already enrolled in private schools before receiving the funding. NewsChannel 5 tried to request this data, however, the state doesn't track this information because the law didn't require such data collection. "Hey, this is free money, why wouldn't we take it? And most Tennesseans would make that decision in that situation," Clemmons said.

About 40,000 families have signed up for the voucher program so far. NewsChannel 5 asked Rep. Clemmons if that's an indication of the popularity of the program. He, once again, likened it to welfare for the wealthy. "It's not about opportunity or choice, it just about yet another handout to people who don't need the help," Clemmons said.

The governor has repeatedly stated he believes the state can fund both good public schools and a good school choice program. In a statement to NewsChannel 5, a spokesperson for the Governor wrote, "The Governor has made unprecedented investments in public education since taking office, including increasing funding by more than $2 billion and securing the largest teacher pay raise in state history.

Tennessee state law requires public school students to be funded at a higher level than EFS recipients. For FY26, the average per pupil amount required under TISA is $9,810.54, and state law further requires that both state and local governments contribute to this amount. The EFS scholarship amount is $7,295.00 and is fully state funded, requiring no contribution from local governments," wrote Elizabeth Lane Johnson, a spokesperson for the Governor.

Clemmons said he will continue to scrutinize the program's implementation and funding structure.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.