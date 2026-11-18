NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Council has unanimously selected Ruby Joiner as the interim Davidson County sheriff, choosing her over Jared Irvin.

Joiner will take over for longtime sheriff Daron Hall. She has been with the sheriff's office since 1999, most recently serving as Chief Deputy.

Joiner addressed the council ahead of the vote, sharing that the work inside the sheriff's office takes commitment.

"This is more than just a job to us. This is a career. We show up every day and face challenges. We go home and come back to do it again," Joiner said.

Because Hall won re-election in August, whoever finishes out his term will have to win the election next August. Joiner already said she plans to run.

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