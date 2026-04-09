The Moosic City Dairy Dash returns to North Nashville this weekend to support Friends Life Community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Moosic City Dairy Dash is back this weekend.

The 5K, 10K and 15K races recently celebrated 25 years of bringing the community together to support different causes. The event is held along Rosa Parks Boulevard, near the Metro Center in North Nashville.

Each year, the races support a different local nonprofit. This year's beneficiary is Friends Life Community, an organization that provides opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to grow, learn and thrive.

It is not a dairy run without dairy products. When people finish the race, they can enjoy a post-race party that includes Mayfield’s Ice Cream, Puckett’s Mac 'n' Cheese, Purity chocolate milk and more.

If you want to register or learn more you can visit their website.

Want to see the setup and learn more about how this race helps adults with disabilities thrive? Watch the full video above! If you are participating in the race or know of other great community events, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.