The Nashville Fair celebrates America's 250th with rides, food and free student tickets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fair is back for its fifth year, and organizers are marking the occasion with a celebration of America's 250th anniversary. The 10-day event runs through September 20 at The Fairgrounds Nashville, bringing together carnival rides, live entertainment, interactive farm exhibits, and local food vendors for families across Middle Tennessee.

One of the fair's defining features sets it apart from other regional events: every Davidson County student receives a free fair ticket — more than 85,000 tickets distributed each year.

The fairgrounds are fully accessible and entirely walkable, with all attractions on a single ground level. A WeGo transit stop is located on-site, along with accessible parking and rideshare drop-off. More than 105,000 continuous square feet of air-conditioned indoor space is available for fairgoers.

Interactive educational exhibits have hands-on displays, designed for fairgoers of all ages, have earned international recognition.

Tickets and more information are available at the Nashville Fair's official website.

Want to see what it's really like inside the Nashville Fair? Watch our full coverage — including a live cow-milking lesson, a taste of the last-ever Fiddlestix, a ride inside a monster truck cab, and a balloon art lesson from a 25-year fair legend. These are the moments you won't want to miss.

Have a question or a story tip about the fair or events like it in our community? Reach out directly to reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.